Saturday Night Live Exposes Amy Schumer's Weird Alone Time Habits In The Watcher Parody

"After everyone's asleep, she goes to the kitchen and eats an entire second dinner," the letter reads. Talking to the father, it continues, "I hope you enjoy your morning jogs around the neighborhood — I know your wife does. After you leave, she gets a snack, turns on the TV, and pleasures herself to the Property Brothers."

You read that right: "The Property Brothers," that reality show about two brothers who flip houses together. As to why Schumer's character is so into that show, the Looker can only speculate. "Is it the brothers or the property?" he asks, in a tone that is no longer menacing but just sort of confused and concerned.

As these sketches tend to go, things only escalate from there, with the wife's secrets getting more over-the-top while she continues to insist the Looker is making it all up. It's a weird, raunchy sketch; it's something you probably won't enjoy if you're not already a fan of Schumer's general style of comedy, but it still seems to be one of the best-received sketches of the night for "SNL" fans. The "Live From New York" subreddit has a sketch-ranking thread every Sunday after a new episode, and "The Watcher" is one of the most upvoted so far. Then again, Schumer has always been a pretty strong host for "SNL," so it's not a surprise she's starred in one of the most memorable sketches of the new season so far.

"Saturday Night Live" airs Saturdays at 11:30pm ET on NBC, and is also available on Peacock.