Barbarian Star Justin Long Reveals Four Of His Favorite Horror Movies

On top of his two 1970s picks, Long shared two movies from the past few years that he felt were worth checking out. The first is "Saint Maud," the directorial debut of Rose Glass, a haunting psychological thriller about a young woman who may or may not be communicating directly with God. The fear of the unknown and cosmic is present, along with a deep dive into mental illness, faith, and how we cope with death, so it fits right alongside the horror classics of "The Exorcist" and "Invasion of the Body Snatchers." In fact, it makes a pretty good double feature with "The Exorcist," given the fact that both films deal heavily with faith and suffering.

The final film Long recommends is Ari Aster's "Hereditary," starring Toni Collette as a struggling mother of two whose parental love is put to the ultimate test. Long apparently loved the movie so much that he saw it three times in the theater, and explained that he loves showing it to people he loves, because he gets to see them have the experience of watching it for the first time. (He's not wrong: "Hereditary" is one of the most fun movies to show your friends, especially when it gets to that scene.)

Who knows, maybe someday soon someone else will get asked their Letterboxd favorite four films and they'll pick "Barbarian," bringing it all full circle. Either way, we'll all just have to keep sharing our love of scary movies.