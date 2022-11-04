The Gentlemen: Everything We Know So Far About Guy Ritchie's Netflix Series Spin-Off

"The Gentlemen" will focus on an entirely new cast of characters, so apologies to anyone hoping for a return from Matthew McConaughey or Charlie Hunnam. Theo James, who currently appears in "The White Lotus," is set to star as Eddie, described by Netflix as "the estranged son of an English aristocrat who inherits the family pile — only to discover that it's sitting on top of the biggest weed farm in Europe."

"The world of 'The Gentlemen' is a little bit of me," Ritchie told Variety. "I'm thrilled that with Netflix, Miramax, and Moonage we have this opportunity to inhabit it once again." He continued by saying, "We're looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories and I am excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast."