The Gentlemen: Everything We Know So Far About Guy Ritchie's Netflix Series Spin-Off
Guy Ritchie is keeping pretty busy these days. In addition to his role directing the live-action and somehow TikTok-inspired adaptation of Disney's "Hercules," he's also set to start production on the series spin-off of his film "The Gentlemen" for Netflix. In the 2019 film, Matthew McConaughey starred as Mickey Pearson, an American living in England who oversees a massive marijuana empire hidden in the estates of members of the British aristocracy in need of some fast cash. We called "The Gentlemen" a "stylish but empty Guy Ritchie gangster romp" in our own review of the film, but the box office success of the action-comedy crime film was enough to constitute a follow-up series. The film is set in the same world as "The Gentlemen," but as reported by Variety, promises to be a story all its own. Here's everything we know about the series so far.
When and where to watch The Gentlemen
"The Gentlemen" is slated to begin production in the United Kingdom starting November 7, 2022, so it'll be some time before we see the series arrive on Netflix. It's unlikely that "The Gentlemen" will require as much turnaround time from production to delivery as something like "Stranger Things." Still, as it stands, we probably won't see "The Gentlemen" until late summer or early fall in 2023.
What we think The Gentlemen will be about
"The Gentlemen" will focus on an entirely new cast of characters, so apologies to anyone hoping for a return from Matthew McConaughey or Charlie Hunnam. Theo James, who currently appears in "The White Lotus," is set to star as Eddie, described by Netflix as "the estranged son of an English aristocrat who inherits the family pile — only to discover that it's sitting on top of the biggest weed farm in Europe."
"The world of 'The Gentlemen' is a little bit of me," Ritchie told Variety. "I'm thrilled that with Netflix, Miramax, and Moonage we have this opportunity to inhabit it once again." He continued by saying, "We're looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories and I am excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast."
What we know about the cast and crew of The Gentlemen
In addition to Theo James, the cast of "The Gentlemen" includes Kaya Scodelario ("Crawl," "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City"), Daniel Ings ("I Hate Suzie"), Joely Richardson ("Lady Chatterley's Lover"), Giancarlo Esposito ("Better Call Saul," "The Mandalorian"), Peter Serafinowicz ("The Tick"), and Vinnie Jones (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels," "The Midnight Meat Train"). The show will also mark the reunion of Jones and Guy Ritchie for the first time since "Snatch."
Ritchie created the series and co-wrote the pilot with Matthew Read ("Peaky Blinders"). Ritchie is also an executive producer and will direct the first two episodes, with Read also executive producing along with Marn Davies, Ivan Atkinson, and Marc Helwig for Miramax TV, as well as Will Gould and Frith Tiplady for Moonage Pictures. The series producer is Hugh Warren with Miramax TV also producing as Miramax released the original film.