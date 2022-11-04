Lindsay Lohan Sings Jingle Bell Rock Again For All You Cool Moms Out There
It's that time of year again. It's November, which means we're getting all the heartwarming Christmas movies we can shove into a stocking. As promised this time last year, Lindsay Lohan has returned to acting in "Falling for Christmas." The new rom-com decked in pine boughs and twinkly lights is on the way to Netflix, though you could be forgiven for thinking it was from Hallmark Channel or Lifetime.
In the film, Lohan plays a hotel heiress who dresses up like Nordic Barbie and treats people like dirt. Then she gets into a skiing accident and loses her memory. Taking care of her is the "blue-collar lodge owner" played by "Glee" star Chord Overstreet. Do you see where this is going? Of course, you do. You've seen "Overboard." Amnesia plus a hot-but-not-rich guy necessitates a stuck-up wealthy lady who learns the value of family and love. Plus, he has a daughter, so instant family, all wrapped up in a neat bow!
Knowing that it's all going to end happily is part of the charm, of course. We know every beat of this film before we even see it, and that's the whole idea. Hearts will be warmed, cocoa will be slurped, and Christmas cheer will jingle its way into your soul. Speaking of which, Lohan recorded a new version of Bobby Helms' 1957 song "Jingle Bell Rock," complete with a rap verse from Ali Tomineek and a lyric video with scenes from the film.
Watch the 'Jingle Bell Rock' lyric video
If this feels awfully familiar to you, that's probably because this isn't the first time you've heard Lindsay Lohan sing "Jingle Bell Rock." She did it onstage with the plastics in the 2004 film "Mean Girls."
Here is the "Falling for Christmas" official synopsis:
A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lindsay Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.
It's been over a decade since we saw Lohan perform in a major role (though she's been appearing in smaller things here and there like "Among the Shadows" and some voice roles), so we're getting an extra holiday gift. Also starring in the film are Jack Wagner, George Young, Olivia Perez, Alejandra Flores, Chase Ramsey, Sean J. Dillingham, Antonio D. Charity, Blythe Howard, and Aliana Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's younger sister.
This isn't a one-shot return for Lohan, either. She is doing two more films for Netflix.
"Falling for Christmas" will begin streaming on Netflix on November 10, 2022.