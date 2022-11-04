Lindsay Lohan Sings Jingle Bell Rock Again For All You Cool Moms Out There

It's that time of year again. It's November, which means we're getting all the heartwarming Christmas movies we can shove into a stocking. As promised this time last year, Lindsay Lohan has returned to acting in "Falling for Christmas." The new rom-com decked in pine boughs and twinkly lights is on the way to Netflix, though you could be forgiven for thinking it was from Hallmark Channel or Lifetime.

In the film, Lohan plays a hotel heiress who dresses up like Nordic Barbie and treats people like dirt. Then she gets into a skiing accident and loses her memory. Taking care of her is the "blue-collar lodge owner" played by "Glee" star Chord Overstreet. Do you see where this is going? Of course, you do. You've seen "Overboard." Amnesia plus a hot-but-not-rich guy necessitates a stuck-up wealthy lady who learns the value of family and love. Plus, he has a daughter, so instant family, all wrapped up in a neat bow!

Knowing that it's all going to end happily is part of the charm, of course. We know every beat of this film before we even see it, and that's the whole idea. Hearts will be warmed, cocoa will be slurped, and Christmas cheer will jingle its way into your soul. Speaking of which, Lohan recorded a new version of Bobby Helms' 1957 song "Jingle Bell Rock," complete with a rap verse from Ali Tomineek and a lyric video with scenes from the film.