The Real Stars Of Marvel's Werewolf By Night Documentary Are Michael Giacchino's Parents

Where a bunch of recent projects from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have come and gone, "Werewolf By Night" has quickly become one of my favorites. I would even go so far as to say that it's landed a coveted spot among the other specials I often watch around the Halloween season. It's clear, even from the moody opening logos, that this is a labor of love from within the Marvel machine, constructed by someone who's been wanting to make a monster movie since he was a child. For that reason alone, I was excited for the inevitable "Marvel Assembled" special — but rather than a traditional making-of documentary, what we get instead is something much more meaningful.

Directed by Anthony Giacchino, the aptly-titled "Director By Night" chronicles Michael Giacchino throughout the many stages of putting together a Marvel project of his own. What makes it so special is that it plays as a personal love letter from one brother to another. You may be familiar with Michael's vast library of composition work, but after you get a glimpse of where he started out, you'll see the filmmaker he was destined to be. It's incredibly humbling to see him getting to achieve his ultimate dream.

"Director By Night" is an intimate portrait of Michael's roots, and how he hasn't left anyone behind in the process. It's loaded with all of the home movies he lovingly put together in his youth using the Super 8 camera his father got him for Christmas. There are so many people in Michael's life who find their moment to shine, such as his group of childhood friends — but the pair that made one of the biggest impressions were ultimately his parents.