Here's How To Listen To The Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Soundtrack And Weird Al's Totally Original New Song

Alfred Matthew "Weird Al" Yankovic is not only one of our best living musicians, but also one of the best comedians working today. For decades, he's made songs that are more than just funny versions of songs already written by other people, songs that add to the originals, make them better, and at times even surpass them with catchy, smart, and funny lyrics and wacky sounds.

Just like his songs, the man himself is legendary, and quite unique among musicians. Weird Al has had no major scandals, no mythical origin story full of controversy, substance abuse or falling outs with loved ones and collaborators. The man is as dull as he is fascinating, which makes the idea of a biopic, let alone one done in the style of self-serious Oscar-bait biopics utterly absurd and hilarious. And yet, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" works. The film is fantastic because it is fantastical, playing fast and loose with real history and focusing instead on telling the funniest version of history, while Daniel Radcliffe proves yet again that he is born to be a comedic actor. This is not "Walk Hard," but a purely Weird Al biopic movie.

Less surprising is the fact that the film has a spectacular soundtrack with the best hits by Weird Al, performed (thankfully) by Weird Al himself. Now that the film is out, so is the soundtrack, which includes a totally original, not at-all parody song written specifically for the film, one that follows a long tradition of movie songs.