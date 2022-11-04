Weird: The Al Yankovic Story's Zach Robinson And Leo Birenberg On Composing For The Accordion [Exclusive Interview]

I was especially fond of the fake montage of "real-life" pictures at the end. That's when you two really got to shine. Apart from "Rudy" and "Forrest Gump," were there any cute or funny cues or references you snuck in that we might not have recognized?

Robinson: It's funny because there's certain sequences and set pieces ... like the diner fight, for example. We were like, "Okay. We want this to be a 'John Wick'-like cue." So we're going to go outside of our score zone for that and score it like a "John Wick" scene.

I'm thinking about also Al and Madonna, when we first meet them, and it is this beautiful — Leo could probably describe it a little bit better than me, but a romantic piano piece that evolves. It's just such a nice piece of music. [laughs] I always listen to it, and I'm like, "What?" This is just hilarious to me that this is just in a score.

But it's funny that you mentioned the credits, because when we first did the credits, they hadn't put all the fake pictures of Al in. They were just normal pictures. So we actually kind of played it a little more ... I guess I would say that the way that you hear it now, which is a very sad, like "in memoriam" version — very sad, it's just cello and piano — actually is more true to the sound of the score than what our first version was, which kind of broke that seal of, "Hey, this is a comedy." Our first version was kind of like, "Oh, you can laugh at this, ha ha ha."

Birenburg: Or like, "Here's the friends we made along the way."

Robinson: But then once the pictures went in of Al at the Illuminati holiday party and him with Madonna and everything, it was like, "Oh, okay, we have to stay in. We have to still be..." This is like he died. You can't disrespect.