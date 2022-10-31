Evan Rachel Wood Quickly Discovered The Key To Playing Madonna In Weird: The Al Yankovic Story [Exclusive]

Did we really need another ZAZ-style spoof of Oscar-chasing music biopics after Jake Kasdan's glorious "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story?" Probably not, but Eric Appel's "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" at least comes at the shopworn formula from a semi-novel angle: this is the life of one of the nicest, most genuine people in show business amplified beyond recognition.

If you know his career, the song spoofer's unlikely rise to Top 40 radio stardom, starting with novelty-song kingpin Dr. Demento discovering him at the age of 16, starts off as an amusingly exaggerated parody of the facts. But once Yankovic hits the big time, the movie turns into a nutzoid document of 1980s excess that has more in common with "Scarface" than "Coal Miner's Daughter."

Appel and his collaborators are smart enough to know that they can't stick to the "Walk Hard" route, so you can't begrudge them for taking such absurd liberties with the life of a benign celebrity. This anything-goes approach does undercut some of the gags (as the ZAZ team learned with "Airplane!" and "Police Squad!," the straighter you play the parody, the funnier it is), but it's a blast to watch so many talented performers hurl themselves into caricatures of '80s icons. And no one is having more fun in "Weird" than Evan Rachel Wood as Material Girl-era Madonna.