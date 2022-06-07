Madonna Biopic Will (Probably) Star Julia Garner

Madonna's self-directed biopic has been the subject of speculation for months, specifically when it comes to casting the highly-sought lead role. Now, Variety is reporting that actress Julia Garner has been offered the part of the world-famous pop star.

It's worth noting that, according to Variety, the "Ozark" and "Inventing Anna" actress hasn't officially accepted the role yet, but the offer marks a major step forward for the film that's been in the works since 2020. In March, The Hollywood Reporter apparently got a hold of the short list of actors in competition for the role, which included "Midsommar" star Florence Pugh, "Assassination Nation" lead Odessa Young, "Euphoria" actor Alexa Demie, "Mayor of Kingstown" up-and-comer Emma Laird, and Garner. At the time, the outlet reported that intense auditions included a singing portion and 11-hour choreography practice sessions.

With her white-blonde curls, Garner is a shoo-in for the role in terms of physicality, but assuming she takes the role, it'll be interesting to see how the actress approaches the confident performer's persona on screen. While perhaps best-known as fiery, foulmouthed backwoods businesswoman Ruth in Netflix's "Ozark," the actress also thrives in roles that are largely internal.