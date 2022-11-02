Does The CW See A Future For The Winchesters Beyond Season 1?

Four episodes into its debut season, "The Winchesters" was starting to feel too good to be true. The idea of The CW's 15-season behemoth "Supernatural" getting a spinoff was always a daunting prospect — after all, they've tried this many times before. While prior attempts never made it past their backdoor pilots, "The Winchesters" quickly got the go-ahead for a 13-episode season (plus the possibility of a full 22-episode order). But even when the show finally started hitting the airwaves, fans (yours truly, included) were plenty skeptical of the "Supernatural" prequel.

Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (voiced by Jensen Ackles), "The Winchesters" is the story of how his and Sam's parents fell in love and saved the world — a story that was already partially told by the OG series. So why craft an entire prequel around a romance we've already seen play out? I still don't have an answer for that, but oddly, that doesn't matter. Because by some magical combination of Ackles as executive producer and longtime "Supernatural" writer Robbie Thompson stepping up as showrunner, the prequel has superseded those dubious expectations and gotten better by the episode.

"The Winchesters" is challenging the "Supernatural" canon in interesting ways, exploring new lore, cracking the door open for familiar faces, and allowing its entire ensemble cast to shine as the original show never did. So naturally, it is now at risk of being canceled.