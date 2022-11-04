Evan Rachel Wood Wants To Play A Live-Action Disney Villain [Exclusive]

"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" premieres on Roku today, and it's a wild ride. Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, stars as the titular song parody master in the story about his life ... kind of. Like how Yankovic's "Eat It" is a parody of Michael Jackson's "Beat It," it's a parody of his rise to fame. Through the film, we chart the life of Yankovic, a young man whose parents want him to be pretty much anything but who he really is. When he gets an accordion, it changes everything. He becomes a rock star and starts dating Madonna, played by Evan Rachel Wood.

This isn't the Madonna we are familiar with, however. In the world of the film, Madonna is normal ... at first. Then she starts to show her true colors. This Madonna is in it for the money and the "Yankovic bump" she'll get for her music when Yankovic does a parody of one of her songs. She'll stop at nothing, including becoming the leader of a drug cartel, to keep Yankovic under her thumb. In real life, he did parody "Like a Virgin" with "Like a Surgeon," but the dating and what comes after might have happened a little differently.

/Film's own Danielle Ryan spoke to Wood about her work in "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" and asked her whether or not she'd like to play another villain.