Evan Rachel Wood Wants To Play A Live-Action Disney Villain [Exclusive]
"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" premieres on Roku today, and it's a wild ride. Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, stars as the titular song parody master in the story about his life ... kind of. Like how Yankovic's "Eat It" is a parody of Michael Jackson's "Beat It," it's a parody of his rise to fame. Through the film, we chart the life of Yankovic, a young man whose parents want him to be pretty much anything but who he really is. When he gets an accordion, it changes everything. He becomes a rock star and starts dating Madonna, played by Evan Rachel Wood.
This isn't the Madonna we are familiar with, however. In the world of the film, Madonna is normal ... at first. Then she starts to show her true colors. This Madonna is in it for the money and the "Yankovic bump" she'll get for her music when Yankovic does a parody of one of her songs. She'll stop at nothing, including becoming the leader of a drug cartel, to keep Yankovic under her thumb. In real life, he did parody "Like a Virgin" with "Like a Surgeon," but the dating and what comes after might have happened a little differently.
/Film's own Danielle Ryan spoke to Wood about her work in "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" and asked her whether or not she'd like to play another villain.
'Like a Surgeon'
Wood didn't just say that she'd play another villain. There is a specific genre in which she wants to be a baddie. She said:
"Oh, man. I would love to. If there was another live-action Disney film, I would love to play a Disney villain or something along those lines. But it's funny, I don't like playing the villain most of the time. A lot of people say it's more fun, but I don't like being mean. [laughs] So it can be hard for me at times. This is the amount of villain I can do without feeling terrible."
Ooh, Wood may not like being mean, but she is so fantastic as "evil Madonna," pushing drink and violence on poor pseudo-Al, that it's hard to imagine that. She fully commits, not only to the dead-on imitation of Madonna's mannerisms but taking them to the extreme in the funniest way possible.
First of all, whatever this hypothetical future live-action Disney movie might be, I do hope it's a comedy because Wood just chews up the scenery in "Weird." That can be used as a dig, but I promise you, I mean it as a compliment. She is having a blast in this film, and she plays off Radcliffe — a master of comedy himself (go watch some "Miracle Workers" if you don't believe me) — beautifully. In fact, she referred to this version of Madonna as "a totally Maleficent" later in the interview.
Since Maleficent is taken, may I humbly suggest Megara in a live-action "Hercules?"
"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" is now streaming on Roku.