The Original E.T. Model From The Movie Is Going Up For Auction, And You'll Just Need A Couple Million Bucks

The E.T. model is pretty impressive, especially considering that it's more than 40 years old. In order to bring the little alien to life, director Steven Spielberg's team had to create a mechanized model with 85 points of movement. The mechanical puppet was created by special effects artist Carlo Rambaldi, and is considered to be a feat of engineering. Any kid who ever saw "E.T." knows the magic of seeing the little glowing-fingered guy come to life. Just imagine the fun you could have with an E.T. of your very own. Imagine the bike rides!

If you have the money to spare and want some other cinematic goodies, there are a ton of other items up on auction, including the Oscar trophy presented to "Phantom of the Opera" cinematographer W. Howard Greene in 1944, one of Harry Potter's Nimbus 2000 brooms from "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone", the boxing shorts and gloves worn by Robert De Niro in "Raging Bull," and props from "Rocky," "Titanic," "Alien," "Captain America: The First Avenger," and "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace."

The auction will take place December 17 and 18, 2022, in Beverly Hills and online at JuliensLive.com. Registration is required to bid in the online auction and can be done before the sale at JuliensAuctions.com. If you can't afford to buy the original E.T., you can always pick up some other good "E.T." swag, like the making-of coffee table book! Oh well, at least one lucky person will get to take E.T. home.