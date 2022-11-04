Balancing The Tone Of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Meant Cutting Some Really Funny Scenes [Exclusive]

Director Eric Appel's "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" is a high-concept comedy that takes some scant facts from the real life of "Weird Al" Yankovic, but drastically alters them to fit into the often-used mold of a cliché Hollywood biopic. In real life, Yankovic was a nerdy kid who liked comedy records. His parents bought him an accordion from a door-to-door salesman. He took lessons. He recorded records in his room. In "The Al Yankovic Story," his parents treat his passion for the accordion and for comedy music as an unfortunate drug habit. "Your father wouldn't approve of this," Al's doting mom says as she clicks off "The Dr. Demento Show." Later, a teen Yankovic is arrested at a contraband polka party where accordions are passed around like bongs. "The Al Yankovic Story" is, like an Al song, a parody of the real thing.

One of the secrets to Yankovic's parodies is the artist's impeccable musicianship. Writing funny alternate lyrics to established hits is one thing, but actually performing them, nailing the instrumentation, riffing on the music ever so slightly (Musical Mike's "fart noise" hands are heard throughout Al's first album), and singing passionately about Spam or leper colonies, is quite another. Once the music is skillfully presented, the silly lyrics serve as a deconstruction of the overall self-seriousness of all pop music. Al wasn't just making jokes — although he was — but also serving as a puckish cultural critic, lambasting the po-faced earnestness of a major art industry.

That same earnestness is what drives most Hollywood musical biopics, and, like Al's songs, Appel sought to undo it with comedy. As such, the tone of "Weird" had to be just right, otherwise the central joke would fall apart.