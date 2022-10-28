Run Sweetheart Run Director Shana Feste Understands The Importance Of Art As Catharsis [Exclusive Interview]

Something else that I thought was really interesting in this movie is the idea of the safe space as a weapon, as demonstrated in a key scene between Cherie (Ella Balinska) and her boss, James (Clark Gregg). Why do you think this was important for that to be in the film, and what does its inclusion say?

I think for women, I think that fear is so real and we're so used to being gaslit or not believed or said that we're hysterical. So many of those everyday experiences, whether you're walking home alone and you feel a guy walking by you and you're like, "I shouldn't be rude and cross the street, but I'm genuinely scared, so what should I do?" That constant feeling of, "Everybody's telling me that I'm absolutely fine, but I don't feel fine, and I need to listen to that because I really feel scared."

Literally, society is telling us not to trust our own instincts as women — that we are fine or we're making a bigger deal out of it, or "Oh, he's hitting you because he has a crush on you" when you're little. "He actually just likes you." All these things to actually belittle the way that we are actually feeling. I think that's one of the most terrifying feelings, is when you think you're in a safe space and it turns out that you're not.

After my attack, I went to the police and I basically had fought for myself. I fought my attacker off successfully and I was not raped, but they let him out two hours later. He was my neighbor, and I looked at him and I said, "How is he out right now?" And they said, "Well, he didn't rape you." And I said, "But that was his intent, to rape me." And they said, "Well, he didn't, though, so we couldn't hold him that long. He got out on bail." And I'm thinking, the law, even in the safest places by police, I still was scared. Because I was like, "There are laws in place where even you can't protect me."