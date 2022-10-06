Run Sweetheart Run Trailer: A Blind Date Goes Horrifically Wrong In Prime Video's Survival Horror
While the road to getting here was a lengthy one, we have finally been given our first proper look at the 2020 Sundance darling "Run Sweetheart Run." After being acquired by Amazon Studios shortly after the Utah film festival ended, it and its streaming platform, Prime Video, have been oddly silent about the film's release. However, we won't have to wait much longer to watch this buzzy mixture of social horror and survival thriller.
The trailer starts off nicely enough, with our leads Cherie (Ella Balinska) and Ethan (Pilou Asbæk) having a nice first blind date. Unfortunately, when it's time for them to reconvene at Ethan's swanky mansion, he reveals his true sinister nature. As she flees the house on foot, Cherie must fight off against her assailant and his associates while also accepting help from women who may also have been among his victims. It sadly still feels as topical as it was back in 2020, but at least director Shana Feste is giving us some solid action between the chaos.
Check out the trailer for Run Sweetheart Run
Joining Balinska and Asbæk in this harrowing adventure are Clark Gregg, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Betsy Brandt, Dayo Okeniyi, and Aml Ameen. Feste, who also serves as a producer on the film, co-wrote the script alongside Kellee Terrell and Keith Josef Adkins.
"Run Sweetheart Run" arrives on Prime Video on October 28, 2022, just in time for Halloween. To satiate your curiosity in the meantime, check out its official synopsis below:
Initially apprehensive when her boss insists she meet with one of his most important clients, single mom Cherie is relieved and excited when she meets charismatic Ethan. The influential businessman defies expectations and sweeps Cherie off her feet. But at the end of the night, when the two are alone together, he reveals his true, violent nature. Battered and terrified, she flees for her life, beginning a relentless game of cat-and-mouse with a blood-thirsty assailant hell-bent on her utter destruction. In this edge-of-your-seat dark thriller, Cherie finds herself in the crosshairs of a conspiracy stranger and more evil than she could have ever imagined.