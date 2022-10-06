Run Sweetheart Run Trailer: A Blind Date Goes Horrifically Wrong In Prime Video's Survival Horror

While the road to getting here was a lengthy one, we have finally been given our first proper look at the 2020 Sundance darling "Run Sweetheart Run." After being acquired by Amazon Studios shortly after the Utah film festival ended, it and its streaming platform, Prime Video, have been oddly silent about the film's release. However, we won't have to wait much longer to watch this buzzy mixture of social horror and survival thriller.

The trailer starts off nicely enough, with our leads Cherie (Ella Balinska) and Ethan (Pilou Asbæk) having a nice first blind date. Unfortunately, when it's time for them to reconvene at Ethan's swanky mansion, he reveals his true sinister nature. As she flees the house on foot, Cherie must fight off against her assailant and his associates while also accepting help from women who may also have been among his victims. It sadly still feels as topical as it was back in 2020, but at least director Shana Feste is giving us some solid action between the chaos.