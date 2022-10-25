Bryce Dallas Howard Is Officially Entering The Star Wars Universe As A Jedi
You know Master Yoda and his distinctive speech pattern from "Star Wars." You've posted memes of Grogu from "The Mandalorian" with his widdle fingers and his snicky snacks. Now we're going to get to know Yaddle, the Jedi Master of the same, as-yet-unnamed species in the new animated series "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi." Yaddle will be voiced by none other than Bryce Dallas Howard, who has been a part of the "Star Wars" universe for some time now. Howard tweeted out the news with a new image of the character in question (seen above).
Howard directed two episodes of "The Mandalorian," as well as the banger of an episode of "The Book of Boba Fett" entitled "Return of the Mandalorian." If someone doesn't give this woman a "Star Wars" movie to direct after that effort, I say we grab our lightsabers, and we riot! It was one of the best episodes of television that this lifelong "Star Wars" fan has ever seen. Thankfully, she'll reportedly be back for more episodes of "The Mandalorian" in the third season.
"Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi," which premieres this week on Disney+, is an anthology of six animated shorts from Lucasfilm Animation. It was created by Dave Filoni ("Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "Star Wars Rebels") and is set during the prequel era. The series will feature characters like Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Count Dooku (Corey Burton), Mace Windu (TC Carson), Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid), and so many more, including Yaddle. If you don't remember her, let's catch up on who she is.
Perfect casting, she is
Yaddle was first seen in live-action in "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace." She's also been a part of several books and audiobooks, as well as graphic novels. She showed up in the video game "LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga," which is non-canon but lovely nonetheless.
In "The Phantom Menace," Yaddle was a member of the Jedi Council when Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) brought Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) before them. By the time of the Clone Wars, she was no longer on the council. She wasn't named out loud in the film, but she does appear in the film's credits, puppeteered by Phil Eason.
Also joining Bryce Dallas Howard and the aforementioned cast members in "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi" are Janina Gavankar as Ahsoka's mother Pav-ti, Michael Richardson as young Qui-Gon Jinn, Liam Neeson as adult Qui-Gon Jinn, Phil Lamarr as Bail Organa, Clancy Brown as Inquisitor, Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, and James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Could we see Yaddle in live-action again in the future? Maybe. It would depend if a show or movie is set during the prequel era. It's also possible that we could see her in flashbacks. The upcoming series "The Acolyte" is set about 100 years before the "The Phantom Menace," and the species does have a long lifespan. A possibility, it is.
"Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi" will premiere on October 26, 2022, on Disney+.