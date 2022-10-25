Bryce Dallas Howard Is Officially Entering The Star Wars Universe As A Jedi

You know Master Yoda and his distinctive speech pattern from "Star Wars." You've posted memes of Grogu from "The Mandalorian" with his widdle fingers and his snicky snacks. Now we're going to get to know Yaddle, the Jedi Master of the same, as-yet-unnamed species in the new animated series "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi." Yaddle will be voiced by none other than Bryce Dallas Howard, who has been a part of the "Star Wars" universe for some time now. Howard tweeted out the news with a new image of the character in question (seen above).

Howard directed two episodes of "The Mandalorian," as well as the banger of an episode of "The Book of Boba Fett" entitled "Return of the Mandalorian." If someone doesn't give this woman a "Star Wars" movie to direct after that effort, I say we grab our lightsabers, and we riot! It was one of the best episodes of television that this lifelong "Star Wars" fan has ever seen. Thankfully, she'll reportedly be back for more episodes of "The Mandalorian" in the third season.

"Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi," which premieres this week on Disney+, is an anthology of six animated shorts from Lucasfilm Animation. It was created by Dave Filoni ("Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "Star Wars Rebels") and is set during the prequel era. The series will feature characters like Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Count Dooku (Corey Burton), Mace Windu (TC Carson), Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid), and so many more, including Yaddle. If you don't remember her, let's catch up on who she is.