Tales Of The Jedi Trailer: Ahsoka And Count Dooku Get The Animated Spotlight [D23]

There is a lot going on here and a lot for fans to dig into. First and foremost, we get a much greater sense of Dooku in his younger years, which is something that has been sorely lacking from the on-screen entertainment we've been offered in a galaxy far, far away. Sure, we got a lot of him in "The Clone Wars" but it was still the old, evil, Sith version of him. Here, we get to see him fighting alongside the Jedi, such as Mace Windu, not to mention a young Qui-Gon Jinn! This is all before things go terribly wrong. It certainly doesn't hurt that Liam Neeson will be returning to voice the Jedi once again following his appearance in "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

Dave Filoni, the mastermind behind "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," wrote all six of the shorts. Three of which will be about Ahsoka, and three about Dooku. We get a lot of Ahsoka as well, which means we're also getting more of Anakin. Filling in even more gaps in that relationship! For a series of shorts, this looks like it's going to be a very meaty experience for fans of the franchise.

Filoni talked a bit on stage about wanting to give more backstory to Ahsoka. She truly has become a fan-favorite character over the years, as evidenced by the fact that she's getting a full live-action series. So the fact that Filoni is getting to dedicate even more time to her in this way speaks to what she's become.

"Tales of the Jedi" arrives on Disney+ on October 26, 2022.