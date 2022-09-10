Tales Of The Jedi Trailer: Ahsoka And Count Dooku Get The Animated Spotlight [D23]
Today is the big day at Disney's D23 Expo as Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, and 20th Century Studios are taking the stage to showcase the future. Fans are getting big tastes of what's in store when it comes to some of the company's biggest franchises, and that of course includes "Star Wars." To that end, we were treated to the first full length trailer for "Tales of the Jedi," a new series of shorts coming to Disney+ next month.
As the trailer reveals, it is all going to be about Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. That means, more fan-favorite characters are returning. This looks like it should make fans of "The Clone Wars" very, very happy. Let's see what Lucasfilm has cooked up for us, shall we?
Ahsoka and Dooku take the spotlight in Tales of the Jedi
There is a lot going on here and a lot for fans to dig into. First and foremost, we get a much greater sense of Dooku in his younger years, which is something that has been sorely lacking from the on-screen entertainment we've been offered in a galaxy far, far away. Sure, we got a lot of him in "The Clone Wars" but it was still the old, evil, Sith version of him. Here, we get to see him fighting alongside the Jedi, such as Mace Windu, not to mention a young Qui-Gon Jinn! This is all before things go terribly wrong. It certainly doesn't hurt that Liam Neeson will be returning to voice the Jedi once again following his appearance in "Obi-Wan Kenobi."
Dave Filoni, the mastermind behind "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," wrote all six of the shorts. Three of which will be about Ahsoka, and three about Dooku. We get a lot of Ahsoka as well, which means we're also getting more of Anakin. Filling in even more gaps in that relationship! For a series of shorts, this looks like it's going to be a very meaty experience for fans of the franchise.
Filoni talked a bit on stage about wanting to give more backstory to Ahsoka. She truly has become a fan-favorite character over the years, as evidenced by the fact that she's getting a full live-action series. So the fact that Filoni is getting to dedicate even more time to her in this way speaks to what she's become.
"Tales of the Jedi" arrives on Disney+ on October 26, 2022.