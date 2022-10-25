How Black Adam's Fighting Style Differs From Captain America And Daredevil [Exclusive]
There was a time when, if we were lucky, we might have a movie every so often about a pure A-list superhero such as Batman, Superman, or Spider-Man. But those days are long behind us as comic book-based cinema has ruled the box office for 20 years and is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down. Case in point, Dwayne Johnson's long-awaited "Black Adam" recently debuted to strong ticket sales, opening up a new corner of the DC universe.
And while The Rock was the man who convincingly brought Teth Adam to life, it was a man named Chris Brewster who made the action believable, serving as the fight coordinator on the movie. But Brewster's resume is impressive, having also worked on projects like "Daredevil," "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Loki," and "Watchmen," among many others. But how does one craft fights for such wildly different superheroes as Black Adam and Daredevil? Brewster is the guy to figure that all out.
/Film's own Jack Giroux recently spoke with Brewster (and you can check out the full interview here) in honor of the release of "Black Adam." During the conversation, he addressed the topic of reality as it relates (or doesn't) to certain heroes, and how that impacts crafting fights for them:
"With Daredevil specifically, yes, 100%. Captain America, again, you kind of play that. You're walking the line of super serum, he's stronger than any human. He is faster than any human. He's basically human plus 25%. Daredevil's human. I mean, he's got super senses. He's honed his hearing, he's honed his sense of smell. But he's human. He can't jump higher than your average person. He can't take bullets and walk away. He's just human all the way."
A style-less fighting style
Alright, so what about the Man in Black? What about crafting fights for a superhero who is virtually indestructible and is played by the biggest action star in the world? That is an entirely different set of circumstances:
"Somebody like Black Adam or even Captain America, they're virtually indestructible, so they're a lot more aggressive, they're a lot more forward in their fighting. Obviously, more so Black Adam, because he kind of plays that thin line between good guy and anti-hero. Captain America's good guy through and through. Everything he does is prim and proper so he doesn't need to defend himself, but he just kind of stands proud. Black Adam is always on the attack, and Daredevil has to block. He has to defend himself."
Brewster also discussed the specifics of pitting an indestructible anti-hero like Black Adam against someone like Hawkman, played by Aldis Hodge. Powerful? You bet, but far from indestructible. What you're left with is someone who mustn't be concerned with style, as they can rely on raw power:
"What's really cool is trying to find the truth in the movements. What was really fun to work on is the dichotomy between Black Adam and Hawkman. Because Black Adam, he's style-less. He doesn't need any kind of style. If you're impenetrable, if nothing can hurt you, you would have no need to defend yourself. You would never block anything. You would never need to have a specific martial art to defend yourself. He could take any punishment and then hit somebody once and they're dust. It was cool to create a style-less style and then the most stylized style you can have."
"Black Adam" is in theaters now.