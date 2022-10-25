How Black Adam's Fighting Style Differs From Captain America And Daredevil [Exclusive]

There was a time when, if we were lucky, we might have a movie every so often about a pure A-list superhero such as Batman, Superman, or Spider-Man. But those days are long behind us as comic book-based cinema has ruled the box office for 20 years and is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down. Case in point, Dwayne Johnson's long-awaited "Black Adam" recently debuted to strong ticket sales, opening up a new corner of the DC universe.

And while The Rock was the man who convincingly brought Teth Adam to life, it was a man named Chris Brewster who made the action believable, serving as the fight coordinator on the movie. But Brewster's resume is impressive, having also worked on projects like "Daredevil," "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Loki," and "Watchmen," among many others. But how does one craft fights for such wildly different superheroes as Black Adam and Daredevil? Brewster is the guy to figure that all out.

/Film's own Jack Giroux recently spoke with Brewster (and you can check out the full interview here) in honor of the release of "Black Adam." During the conversation, he addressed the topic of reality as it relates (or doesn't) to certain heroes, and how that impacts crafting fights for them: