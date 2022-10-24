The Green Knight Director David Lowery Is Releasing A Secret Short Film In One Specific Place

Despite the egregious snubbing of David Lowery's "The Green Knight" during last year's Academy Awards ceremony, real ones know that the film was one of the very best of 2021. The epic medieval fantasy film from A24 based on the 14th-century poem "Sir Gawain and the Green Knight," saw Dev Patel as King Arthur's nephew Gawain, who sets out on the ultimate journey to test his bravery and come face-to-face with the titular Green Knight.

The film is about to receive a special Blu-ray collector's edition (not to be confused with the 2021 Blu-ray release) next month, and according to our friends over at Collider, one of the included special features will be a 20-minute companion short film from Lowery called "The Oak Thorn & The Old Rose of Love." The short film will loosely connect to "The Green Knight," focusing on two characters that share knowledge in "unconventional ways."

Starring in the short are Jackie Earle Haley ("Bad News Bears," "Watchmen") and Sylvia Hoeks ("Blade Runner 2049," "The Girl in the Spider's Web"), in this highly stylized connective piece. Collider learned of the new piece during an interview with Lowery, who mentioned the short will feature the same aesthetic and filmmaking elements that had us drooling over "The Green Knight." If you've been missing gorgeous cinematography, breathtaking set pieces, stunning wordplay, and ethereal music, Lowery's here to help fill the void. The story is based on a different tale in King Arthur's mythos, and the Blu will be the only way to see the short.