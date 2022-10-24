The Biggest Lessons House Of The Dragon's Showrunner Is Taking Into Season 2

The first season of "House of the Dragon" has come to a close in a predictably brutal way. The "Game of Thrones" sequel series has shown in its first batch of episodes that it has inherited many of the strengths and habits of its predecessor, from the morally gray characters to the rich and deep world in which it takes place.

As the show heads toward its second season, it's natural for many to worry that it could also inherit the worst traits "Game of Thrones" developed as it went on. The original series was extremely good until it suddenly wasn't, when the showrunners overtook the source material of author George R.R. Martin and rushed the story towards a conclusion. A show with gigantic potential was unable to stick the landing.

With "House of the Dragon" off to a strong start in its own right, showrunner and executive producer Ryan Condal is hoping to do what "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss ultimately ended up failing to do: maintain momentum and adapt the show for the better.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Condal discussed his thoughts on the season finale and what the show hopes to accomplish moving forward, including a few key lessons he learned.