Matt Smith Reveals The Secret To Daemon Targaryen's Eternal Youth

Whether you love or hate the time jumps in "House of the Dragon" (and we have opinions), no one can deny the creators' handling of aging has sometimes been confusing to follow. When Emma Darcy and Olivia Cooke took over as Rhaenyra and Alicent, it was a little strange that Fabien Frankel stayed in the role of Ser Criston Cole, and didn't even get a makeup job to add gray hairs and wrinkles. It has also been somewhat difficult to swallow that 28-year-old Cooke is the mother of four children, most of whom are teenagers, even if she did get married at a young age.

But as many times as "House of the Dragon" jumps forward, the weirdest example of incongruous aging continues to be Matt Smith's Daemon Targeryon who — although he was already in his 30s when we encountered him in the first episode — simply refuses to age a single day. 39-year-old Smith (and Fabien Frankel too) have admitted they had no idea how old their characters were supposed to be in their scenes, and in an LA Times interview last Friday, Smith was pressed on Daemon's secret to eternal youth. It turns out his answer is:

"He's always eating his greens. Gets lots of sleep. And doesn't give a flying f***."

As flippant as he might seem, Smith does actually have a point about Daemon's IDGAF attitude explaining other aspects of his character.