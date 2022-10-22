The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes: Rachel Zegler Gives Us A Look At The Set Of The Hunger Games Prequel

Just because Katniss Everdeen led a revolution to end the Hunger Games, doesn't mean that our time in the dystopia of Panem is over. Following the massive success of Suzanne Collins' YA novel adaptations, it was only a matter of time before Lionsgate seized an opportunity to get the blockbuster franchise up and running again. Thanks to Collins penning a prequel novel, we now expect to return to Panem in 2023, this time for the 10th annual Hunger Games. With the film still in production, it'll be a while before we anything beyond a brief teaser — but there's always the promise of behind-the-scenes treats! This time around, our latest look at the film comes courtesy of the newest Panem heroine herself, Rachel Zegler.

The prequel, "The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes," is set 64 years before the events of "The Hunger Games" and tells the story of 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth). Zegler is set to play Lucy Gray Baird, the female tribute from District 12, to whom Coriolanus is assigned as a mentor. Much like our original Panem heroine Katniss Everdeen, Lucy wins the heart of the country through her rebellion, when she defiantly sings during the reaping ceremony. If her song gets half as much use as the phrase "I volunteer as tribute," then "The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes" will be a rousing success.

Beyond a brief teaser and lots of top-tier casting news, we haven't learned much more about the production of the film — but Rachel Zegler is stepping in to change that. The young actress recently took to social media to give fans a closer look inside the production of the prequel.