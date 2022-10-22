The Young King: Everything We Know So Far About The Michael Shannon Drag King Drama

As mentioned, the film will star Kiersey Clemons as aspiring drag king Jules, with Michael Shannon as her father and Barbie Ferreira as the dancer who catches both characters' attention. Clemons' most high-profile role is likely her turn as Iris West in "Justice League," but she's also put in great work leading the indie flick "Hearts Beat Loud" and the survival thriller "Sweetheart," after breaking out in 2015's "Dope." Ferreira, meanwhile, gained acclaim for her turn as teen cam girl Kat on "Euphoria," and has also made an impression in films like "Unpregnant" and "Nope."

The pair will join Oscar-nominated actor Shannon, who you've seen in everything from "The Shape of Water" to "Knives Out." While no other supporting castmates have been announced, the film does have a writer-director in place. Larin Sullivan, who wrote and directed a short of the same name last year, and has also made shorts like "Exposure" and "Dive," will be making her feature directorial debut with "The Young King." Sullivan also penned the script.

It sounds like the film will have a strong focus on music, too, as THR reports it's landed Justin Tranter as its executive music producer. In the past, the singer-songwriter has worked with musicians including Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Fall Out Boy. Tranter has writing credits on hits like Imagine Dragons' "Believer," DNCE's "Cake By The Ocean," and Janelle Monae's "Make Me Feel," among many others.

We'll keep you updated on any developments as "The Young King" heads toward production.