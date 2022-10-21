Oni: Thunder God's Tale Director On Craig Robinson's Charm And Making CG Look Like Stop Motion [Exclusive Interview]

Note: This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

Where did the idea for the show come from?

So in Japanese folklore, "Oni" is the word to describe the villains. It's always the monsters or the devils. If you look at almost every single Japanese folklore hero story, Oni's the villain in the story. But I read this really interesting theory. It's actually quite famous. There's a historical theory that Oni might have been a description of foreigners who lived in Japan years ago, like in ancient times. There were a small group of people who didn't look like the Japanese locals, the villagers. People might have been scared and then called them Oni and that became the villains in the story that they passed on through generations.

I really felt that theory was interesting, because it's human nature, even to this day, to fear people we don't understand or a culture that we don't know, or the appearance of others that you may not be familiar with. I felt the concept of Oni can be told with their own spin in the world inspired by Japanese folklore, but as you saw it, the story is completely original. Because I wanted to tell the story to connect with the people of today, because the concept of Oni, the fear of others that you are not familiar with, does exist, even to this day.

There's also a very interesting bit in the show when we meet a kid who is called "gaijin" by his peers, a derogatory term for foreigners, which ties back to your take on the Oni.

In the beginning, it was purely just my personal connection to that idea. I grew up in Japan and I migrated to United States close to 30 years ago, and I lived through in this country and I worked in the business of Hollywood as a foreigner, as a minority, and I have my personal experience of how people see others that they may not be familiar with.

Even extending to my own child. My son is 10 years old. He is a Japanese-American living in Berkeley, California. How is he going to face where he belongs or who he identifies with? What he identifies with? And I felt like the story can be created to inspire people who have that similar experience. And personally, selfishly, I want my son to take this story and then be inspired and find a way to embrace himself uniquely. It doesn't have to be anything that others might define, but you can be who you are.

I thought it would be really interesting to just tell this story through almost the opposite perspective. "What is Oni?" is really a constant question in the story, and we are in the world of Japanese monsters and gods and they are also afraid of things they don't know.