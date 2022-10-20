Keegan-Michael Key And Jordan Peele's Reunion For Wendell & Wild Was Like 'Riding A Bike'

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele are probably the greatest comedic duo of their generation. Their chemistry, humor, and visual storytelling is unparalleled, with a unique brand of humor and a dynamic that feels as if they've been performing together their whole lives. Though their time apart as individual filmmakers has resulted in Jordan Peele becoming a horror maestro with some of the best horror movies of all time, and Keegan-Michael Key acting in some phenomenal projects, any time the duo reunites is a cause for celebration.

Which is part of the reason why "Wendell & Wild" is such an exciting title. The stop-motion animation film marks the triumphant return of Henry Selick, a punk-rock movie about a teenage girl in a boarding school who discovers she can command two demons (the titular Wendell and Wild) to do her bidding. As Sarah Milner writes in her "Wendell & Wild" review for /FIlm, "'Wendell & Wild' is a triumph — in terms of animation, of representation, and of being very, very fun to watch."

Indeed, "Wendell & Wild" is not only fun, but you can also feel Jordan Peele's touch as a co-writer, as the film dives into some poignant social issues in addition to delivering the spooky goods.

As for Key and Peele getting back together? It was as if no time had passed.