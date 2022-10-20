Worlds Collide As Netflix Picks Up The Next Safdie Brothers Movie Starring Adam Sandler

This is how we win. Three years after the filmmaking duo of Benny and Josh Safdie joined forces with Adam Sandler and Netflix to deliver the high-stress, heart attack-inducing chaos known as "Uncut Gems" (which /Film's Chris Evangelista reviewed here) the dream team is officially back together to recapture that magic. Deadline reports that Netflix has officially picked up the rights to distribute the Safdies' next major project starring the name-brand actor, which is currently untitled.

Adam Sandler previously talked about this production earlier in 2022, going even further in a recent profile to promise an experience at least comparable to the story of sports betting gone horribly awry in "Uncut Gems." The Safdies will be writing, directing, and producing the film (the latter of which they didn't receive credit for in their last collaboration). Deadline reports that filming is tentatively scheduled to commence "in the second quarter" of next year, though another source indicates that the start date remains a moving target as the Safdies are still tinkering with the script. No plot details are forthcoming either, but Deadline describes the plot as "likely set in the world of high-end card collecting."