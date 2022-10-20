All Quiet On The Western Front's Composer Made Music To Twist Your Guts [Exclusive]

Netflix is currently gearing up for the release of its epic-sized war film, "All Quiet on the Western Front," which will be the next major adaptation of the classic and tragic novel published by German author Erich Maria Remarque in 1929. The famously anti-war story — written by a veteran of World War I — is not for the faint of heart, depicting the horrors and unspeakable human cost of the Great War in lurid detail.

As such, any attempt to bring that story to life on the big screen would have to capture the similar ethos at the core of the original novel. The 1930 Best Picture-winning film managed to do just that, making itself an enduring classic that has stood the test of time all these decades later. Now, it's Netflix's turn to attempt something similar with its modern adaptation by German filmmaker Edward Berger.

While viewers will have to wait a little longer for the streaming release of "All Quiet on the Western Front," /Film was able to talk to the director for an upcoming interview to be published. During the course of the conversation, Berger talked about how he collaborated with the film's composer, Volker Bertelmann, who captured the horrific tone of the story through the music.