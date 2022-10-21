How Black Adam's Most Surprising Cameo Came Together [Exclusive]

This post contains spoilers for "Black Adam."

"Black Adam" is finally in theaters after a very long wait. Not only are we seeing Dwayne Johnson as the titular anti-hero, 15 years after his role was first announced, but the film features the first live-action big screen appearance of the Justice Society of America. The group going up against Black Adam includes Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo).

Atom Smasher is one of the younger and newer members of the JSA. He even thinks he needs a passport to get on the jet to Kahndaq, the fictional Middle Eastern country where Black Adam is causing chaos. While this may be his first big outing with the group, Atom Smasher, aka Al Rothstein, has a family history in the superhero game, as you can see from the short but wonderful cameo early in the film.

I recently got a chance to speak to "Black Adam" producer Hiram Garcia about the moment and the actor who plays him.