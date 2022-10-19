Andor Episode 7 Shares DNA With The Americans, In More Ways Than One

This episode contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Andor."

You may have noticed by now how the highest praise for "Andor" stems from the idea of how little it actually feels like "Star Wars." Gone are any Force powers and lightsabers and endearing (but slightly whiny) protagonists embarking on hero's journeys. In their place, we have downright offbeat stories about complex characters, life-or-death stakes, and tragic ends, all in service of how revolutions are necessary to topple fascism — and all told with impressive clarity and purpose in a way that few "Star Wars" shows (and even movies!) have managed to accomplish.

Much of that is due to the influence of creator and writer Tony Gilroy ("Michael Clayton," the "Bourne" trilogy"), the main architect behind the reshoots that helped salvage "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." But credit also goes to the murderer's row of talent that have contributed to the story along the way.



The latest episode of "Andor" slows things down again to deal with the aftermath of last week's thrilling heist, going back to the show's strengths that have made it such a stand-out highlight of Disney-era "Star Wars" in the first place. That means a heavy dose of espionage, shadowy politics, and the pervasive threat of an Empire out for blood. Among genre-savvy fans out there, one can almost imagine the elevator pitch for "Andor" including comparisons to FX's "The Americans," one of the best shows in recent years that also highlighted a spy network attempting to disrupt a powerful regime.

Those parallels were made far more literal with episode seven, which featured a script credited to "The Americans" writer/producer Stephen Schiff and, more importantly, a story that felt ripped straight from the Cold War.