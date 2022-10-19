The Best TV Shows And Movies Coming To Hulu And Disney+ In November 2022
As we all mourn the end of the Halloween season and brace ourselves for the seemingly unending parade of holidays based on familial obligations or gross displays of capitalism, November is here to serve as a little respite. Many of the horror movies that disappeared off streaming platforms to try and snag some extra Halloween funds in October are returning to their respective platforms, but the trickling in of cheesy Christmas fare is also coming in fast.
Fortunately, there's a massive amount of old favorites and exciting new titles trying to beat the holiday havoc, and we've got five between Hulu and Disney+ that you would be wise to check out. Action? Teen movies? Horror comedies? Musicals? Weirdly bleak arthouse film with surprising brutality? November has it all, baby.
Can't Hardly Wait (1998)
Before Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont would go on to make "Josie and the Pussycats" (the best movie ever), they captured the high school party teenage dreams are made of with the cult favorite, "Can't Hardly Wait." The richest kid in the graduating class hosts a party for the senior class, throwing all of the different cliques into a cocktail of underage drinking, last-chance confessions, and a hilarious amount of mocking Melissa Joan Hart, who just wants everyone to sign her yearbook. The story mainly follows the meek Preston (Ethan Embry) who sees the party as his last chance to tell his crush Amanda (Jennifer Love Hewitt) how he really feels. Ubergeek William (Charlie Korsmo) is on a revenge plot against the jocky Mike (Peter Facinelli) for his years of incessant bullying, and wannabe white rapper Kenny (Seth Green) finds himself trapped in a bathroom with the snarky Denise (Lauren Ambrose).
The film is an exploration of the kind of chaos that only exists in a 1990s high school party, and filled with an unbelievable cast that would go on to become household names. Jason Segel, Clea Duvall, Jaime Pressly, Sean Patrick Thomas, Donald Faison, Selma Blair, Erik Palladino, Leslie Grossman, Tamala Jones, Jenna Elfman, Chris Owen, Freddy Rodriguez, Breckin Meyer, Marisol Nichols, and Amber Benson all show up at some point or another, making "Can't Hardly Wait" a perfect time capsule of 1990s teen life and a budding generation of acting powerhouses.
"Can't Hardly Wait" is available on Hulu beginning November 1, 2022.
Shaun of the Dead (2004)
Edgar Wright had been directing shorts, television, and a Western comedy feature long before 2004, but the release of "Shaun of the Dead" turned him and stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost into international superstars. Often hailed as one of the all-time great horror comedies, Pegg plays the titular Shaun, an unmotivated 30-something whose girlfriend Liz has finally left him after years of their relationship going nowhere fast. Unfortunately for Shaun and his best friend Ed (Frost), this all goes down as London becomes ground zero for a zombie infestation. Shaun now has to grow up and get serious, taking this life-or-death situation to repair his broken relationship with Liz, his mother, and anyone else in his life that hasn't been turned into a zombie yet.
Nearly 20 years later, "Shaun of the Dead" still plays like hanging around with your old pal. The jokes are fantastic, the zombie action is a blast, and the friendship between Shaun and Ed is one for the ages. Spooky season may be over in November, but there's never a bad time to "Take car. Go to Mum's. Kill Phil — 'sorry' — grab Liz, go to the Winchester, have a nice cold pint, and wait for all of this to blow over."
"Shaun of the Dead" shuffles onto Hulu starting November 1, 2022.
Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003)
Suggesting the end of a trilogy rather than the first two installments may seem like a foolish endeavor for most films, but when you're dealing with Robert Rodriguez's "Mexico Trilogy," there's no such thing as a bad recommendation. The end of his trilogy is also his most bombastic, which isn't a hard challenge considering "El Mariachi" was made for $7,000. "Once Upon a Time in Mexico" came eight years after the stunning "Desperado," and was the first "big budget" film to be shot in digital HD. Okay, yes, on paper, "Desperado" is the better film, but "Once Upon a Time in Mexico" is too fun to ignore. Explosions! Fight scenes! Salma Hayek! Danny Trejo! Hell, Eva Mendes, Mickey Rourke, Cheech Marin, Willem Dafoe, and Enrique Iglesias are here too!
Rodriguez intended the film to be his trilogy's version of "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," introducing Johnny Depp's character CIA Agent Sands to face off with Antonio Banderas' El Mariachi. We're all probably tired of hearing Depp's name after the constant barrage of news regarding his personal life this year, but "Once Upon a Time in Mexico" is a fantastic ride worth your viewing hours.
"Once Upon a Time in Mexico" hits Hulu on November 1, 2022.
Dual (2022)
Riley Stearns is a filmmaker that may not be for everyone, but if his films connect with you, they really hit the sweet spot. His latest venture, "Dual," sees Karen Gillan ("Guardians of the Galaxy," "Doctor Who") as a woman named Sarah, who is unfortunately given a terminal diagnosis and is implored to start planning for the end of her life. In this not-so-near future, people can opt to have themselves cloned, a way for their lives to continue on to make things easier for friends and family. Miraculously, Sarah makes a sudden and complete recovery, but not in enough time to decommission her clone. This means that Sarah and her clone are required to face off in a legally mandated duel to the death to determine which version of Sarah will be fortunate enough to continue living.
Despite the high-concept, sci-fi/action plot, "Dual" is also a darkly comedic (seriously) examination of the lengths people will go through to enjoy a mundane, pedestrian existence. As our own Ben Pearson described the film in his review, "Ruthless, deeply cynical, and thrumming with jet-black humor, 'Dual' is a Riley Stearns movie through and through."
"Dual" becomes available on Netflix on November 20, 2022.
Disenchanted (2022)
Now, I'm suggesting "Disenchanted" based solely on the good faith belief that director Adam Shankman understands what's at stake in crafting a sequel to "Enchanted." Set 15 years after Princess Giselle's first adventure leaving the 2D animated world of Andalasia for the live-action concrete jungle of New York City, she and her family move to a new community for a fresh start. While Giselle (Amy Adams) starts to worry that the life she's chosen isn't the happily ever after she had in mind, everything from her old world and new is thrown off balance, and Giselle finds herself under the spell of a different fairytale stereotype – the wicked stepmother.
Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel return, with Gabriella Baldacchino, Maya Rudolph, Jayma Mays, Yvette Nicole Brown, Oscar Nuñez, and Kolton Stewart joining in on the fun. IMDb currently has Dame Julie Andrews listed as returning as the narrator, but as this has yet to be officially confirmed by Disney, we're not going to get our hopes up too high. Regardless, "Disenchanted" is one of our most anticipated releases of the year, and we can't wait to have a whole new soundtrack of songs to get stuck in our heads.
"Disenchanted" is available on Disney+ starting November 24, 2022.
Movies and TV shows coming to Hulu in November 2022
Streaming 11/1/2022
-
God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (2022)
-
America's Next Top Model: Complete Season 23
-
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Complete Seasons 11 & 12
-
Girl Code: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
-
My Super Sweet 16: Complete Season 4 & 6
-
Naruto Shippuden: Season 1, Episodes 366-377 (DUBBED)
-
Punk'd: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
-
True Life: Complete Seasons 11 & 12
-
Undercover Boss: Complete Season 7 & 11
-
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1C
-
12 Dates Of Christmas (2011)
-
28 Weeks Later (2007)
-
8 Mile (2002)
-
A Merry Friggin' Christmas (2014)
-
Adaptation. (2002)
-
Along Came Polly (2004)
-
Aquamarine (2006)
-
Baby Boy (2001)
-
Battle of the Year (2013)
-
Black Christmas (2006)
-
The Call (2013)
-
Can't Hardly Wait (1998)
-
Carpool (1996)
-
Cast Away
-
Catering Christmas (2022)
-
Christmas on the Farm (2021)
-
City of Angels (1998)
-
Dawn Of The Dead (2004)
-
Deck the Halls (2011)
-
Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
-
Fools Rush In (1997)
-
Goodbye Lover (1999)
-
Guess Who's Coming to Christmas (2013)
-
Hall Pass (2011)
-
Horses of McBride (2012)
-
The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
-
I Am Not Your Negro (2016)
-
I Am Number Four (2011)
-
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
-
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
-
It's Christmas Carol! (2012)
-
The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)
-
Julie & Julia (2009)
-
Kollek (1995)
-
The Last Song (2010)
-
Legends Of The Fall (1994)
-
The Magic Crystal (2011)
-
Mama (2013)
-
Mamma Mia! (2008)
-
Mas Negro Que La Noche (2014)
-
Meet Joe Black (1998)
-
Mom and Dad (2017)
-
Mr. Popper's Penguins (2010)
-
My Bloody Valentine (2009)
-
My Scientology Movie (2015)
-
Nativity 3: Dude Where's My Donkey?! (2014)
-
Nativity Rocks! (2018)
-
The Net (1995)
-
Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)
-
Night Of The Living Dead (1990)
-
Norman (2017)
-
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
-
Notting Hill (1999)
-
The Nutcracker (1993)
-
Oblivion (2013)
-
Office Space (1999)
-
Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)
-
Open Season 3 (2011)
-
The Patriot (2000)
-
The Perfect Storm (2000)
-
Perks Of Being A Wall Flower (2012)
-
Poetic Justice (1993)
-
Punch-Drunk Love (2002)
-
The Raven (2012)
-
Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)
-
Santa Who? (2000)
-
Say Anything (1989)
-
Second Best (1994)
-
Secret Window (2004)
-
The Sessions (2012)
-
Shanghai Knights (2003)
-
Shaun Of The Dead (2004)
-
Silent Hill (2006)
-
Snakes On A Plane (2006)
-
Snowglobe (2007)
-
Sommersby (1993)
-
Spanglish (2004)
-
Still Alice (2015)
-
Stir Crazy (1980)
-
The Sweetest Thing (2002)
-
Talk To Her (2002)
-
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)
-
Terminator Salvation (2009)
-
This Means War (2010)
-
The Three Stooges (2011)
-
Tootsie (1982)
-
Ultraviolet (2006)
-
Underworld (2003)
-
Underworld Evolution (2006)
-
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)
-
Underworld Awakening (2012)
-
You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)
Streaming 11/2/2022
-
Saw (2004)
-
Saw 2 (2005)
-
Saw 3 (2006)
-
Saw 4 (2007)
-
Saw 5 (2008)
-
Saw 6 (2009)
-
Saw 3D (2010)
Streaming 11/3/2022
-
Dreaming Walls (2022)
Streaming 11/4/2022
-
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Series Premiere (DUBBED)
-
All I Want For Christmas (2022)
-
Christmas Child (2004)
-
Christmas on Repeat (2022)
-
Funny Thing About Love (2021)
-
Good Neighbor (2022)
-
Menorah In The Middle (2022)
-
My Christmas Fiancé (2022)
-
Noelle (2007)
-
Passion of the Christ (2004)
-
Santa Games (2022)
-
Saving Christmas (2014)
-
Nektronic (2018)
Streaming 11/8/2022
-
War Dogs (2016)
Streaming 11/9/2022
-
All Rise: Season 3A
Streaming 11/10/2022
-
Warm Bodies (2013)
Streaming 11/11/2022
-
Code Name Banshee (2022)
-
First Love (2022)
-
Fruitvale Station (2013)
-
Pil's Adventure (2021)
Streaming 11/13/2022
-
A Merry Christmas Wish (2022)
-
Catch the Fair One (2021)
Streaming 11/15/2022
-
10.0 Earthquake (2014)
-
12 Pups of Christmas (2018)
-
2:22 (2017)
-
A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)
-
Christmas Crush (2019)
-
Christmas Perfection (2018)
-
Every Other Holiday (2018)
-
Georgia Rule (2007)
-
Ghost Team: Unrated (2016)
-
Mistletoe & Menorahs (2021)
-
The Dinner (2017)
Streaming 11/16/2022
-
Where is Private Dulaney?: Complete Limited Series
-
Johnny English Strikes Again (2018)
Streaming 11/17/2022
-
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 4
-
FX's Fleishman is in Trouble: Series Premiere
-
Country Chrstmas Album (2018)
-
My Old School (2022)
-
The Spruces and the Pines (2017)
Streaming 11/18/2022
-
An En Vogue Christmas (2014)
-
The Forgiven (2022)
-
Merry Kissmas (2015)
Streaming 11/20/2022
-
Dual (2022)
Streaming 11/21/22
-
Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series
Streaming 11/22/22
-
Welcome to Chippendales: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Streaming 11/24/2022
-
A Christmas Winter Song (2021)
-
A Unicorn for Christmas (2021)
-
Merry Kiss Cam (2022)
Streaming 11/25/2022
-
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 5
-
A Snow White Christmas (2018)
-
Four Cousins and a Christmas (2021)
-
The Immaculate Room (2022)
-
Wrong Place (2022)
Streaming 11/26/2022
-
A Banquet (2021)
-
Alone Together (2022)
-
How to Please a Woman (2022)
Streaming 11/29/2022
-
Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne: Complete Season 1
-
Christmas at the Drive-In (2022)
Movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ in November 2022
Streaming 11/2/2022
-
Airport Security (S1, S2, S3)
-
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S2)
-
Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S4)
-
Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)
-
Locked Up Abroad (S3 – 9 episodes, S4 – 3 episodes, S5, S6, S7, S8, S9 – 10 episodes, S10 10 episodes, S11)
-
To Catch a Smuggler (S1, S2, S3)
-
Donna Hay Christmas
-
Andor (Episode 9)
-
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode 206 "Twigs")
-
The Mysterious Benedict Society (Episode 203 "A Gold Bar in Fort Knox")
-
Sumo Do, Sumo Don't (Episode 3)
Streaming 11/3/2022
-
Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Streaming 11/4/2022
-
The Gift
-
Ocean's Breath
-
Saving Notre Dame
-
Shortsgiving
-
Director by Night
-
Marvel Studios Legends ("King T'challa", "Princess Shuri", "The Dora Milaje")
Streaming 11/7/2022
-
Dancing with the Stars (Episode 9 (Live))
Streaming 11/9/2022
-
Breakthrough (S1, S2)
-
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (S1)
-
The Lion Ranger (S1)
-
World's Deadliest (S3)
-
The Montaners (5-episode premiere)
-
Save Our Squad with David Beckham
-
The Tatami Time Machine Blues
-
Zootopia+ (Shorts)
-
Andor (Episode 10)
-
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode 207 "Spirit of the Ducks Part 2")
-
The Mysterious Benedict Society (Episode 204 "Free of Pointless Command")
-
Sumo Do, Sumo Don't! (Episode 4)
Streaming 11/11/2022
-
Eyewitness: D-Day
-
Fire of Love
-
Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)
-
Port Security: Hamburg
-
Sea of Shadows
Streaming 11/14/2022
-
Dancing with the Stars (Episode 10 (Live))
Streaming 11/16/2022
-
Atlas of Cursed Places (S1)
-
Ice Road Rescue (S6)
-
Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)
-
Ultimate Survival WWII (S1)
-
World's Deadliest Snakes (S1)
-
Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (Season 1 Premiere)
-
The Santa Clauses (2-Episode Premiere)
-
Andor (Episode 11)
-
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode 208 "Trade Rumors")
-
The Mysterious Benedict Society (Episode 205 "Blank Expression")
-
Sumo Do, Sumo Don't! (Episode 5)
Streaming 11/18/2022
-
Game of Sharks
-
Genoa Bridge Disaster
-
Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)
-
Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity Dog (S1)
-
Mickey Mousekersize (S1)
-
Virus Hunters
-
Best in Snow
-
Disenchanted
-
Mickey: The Story of a Mouse
-
The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse
Streaming 11/20/2022
-
ELTON JOHN LIVE: FAREWELL FROM DODGER STADIUM
Streaming 11/21/2022
-
Dancing with the Stars Finale (Episode 11 (Live))
Streaming 11/23/2022
-
Egypt with the World's Greatest Explorer (S1)
-
Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S1)
-
Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 2 episodes)
-
The Villains of Valley View (S1, 4 episodes)
-
Witness to Disaster (S1)
-
World's Deadliest: Jaws and Sins (S1)
-
Andor Season Finale (Episode 12)
-
Daddies On Request
-
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode 209 "Summer Breezers")
-
The Mysterious Benedict Society (Episode 206 "Commitment to All Things Cozy")
-
The Santa Clauses ("Chapter Three: Into the Wobbly Wood")
-
Sumo Do, Sumo Don't! (Episode 6)
Streaming 11/25/2022
-
Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force (Special)
-
Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean (Special)
-
The Hip Hop Nutcracker
Streaming 11/28/2022
-
Mickey Saves Christmas
Streaming 11/30/2022
-
Buried Secrets of WWII (S1)
-
Firebuds (S1, 3 episodes)
-
Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 4 episodes)
-
The Witch Doctor Will See You Now (S1)
-
Willow Premiere (Episode 1)
-
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode 210 "Lights Out")
-
The Mysterious Benedict Society (Episode 207 "A Joyful Lens")
-
The Santa Clauses ("Chapter Four: The Shoes Off the Bed Clause")
-
Sumo Do, Sumo Don't! (Episode 7)