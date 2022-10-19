The Best TV Shows And Movies Coming To Hulu And Disney+ In November 2022

Before Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont would go on to make "Josie and the Pussycats" (the best movie ever), they captured the high school party teenage dreams are made of with the cult favorite, "Can't Hardly Wait." The richest kid in the graduating class hosts a party for the senior class, throwing all of the different cliques into a cocktail of underage drinking, last-chance confessions, and a hilarious amount of mocking Melissa Joan Hart, who just wants everyone to sign her yearbook. The story mainly follows the meek Preston (Ethan Embry) who sees the party as his last chance to tell his crush Amanda (Jennifer Love Hewitt) how he really feels. Ubergeek William (Charlie Korsmo) is on a revenge plot against the jocky Mike (Peter Facinelli) for his years of incessant bullying, and wannabe white rapper Kenny (Seth Green) finds himself trapped in a bathroom with the snarky Denise (Lauren Ambrose).

The film is an exploration of the kind of chaos that only exists in a 1990s high school party, and filled with an unbelievable cast that would go on to become household names. Jason Segel, Clea Duvall, Jaime Pressly, Sean Patrick Thomas, Donald Faison, Selma Blair, Erik Palladino, Leslie Grossman, Tamala Jones, Jenna Elfman, Chris Owen, Freddy Rodriguez, Breckin Meyer, Marisol Nichols, and Amber Benson all show up at some point or another, making "Can't Hardly Wait" a perfect time capsule of 1990s teen life and a budding generation of acting powerhouses.

"Can't Hardly Wait" is available on Hulu beginning November 1, 2022.