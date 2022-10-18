Mammals Trailer: James Corden's New Series Promises The Gift Of Sally Hawkins

James Corden may be leaving "The Late Late Show" in 2023, but he's certainly keeping himself busy. In his next venture, "Mammals," Corden stars in a new comedy-drama series for Prime Video, which is shockingly not also a secret musical. Those most familiar with him for his "Carpool Karaoke" stunts may be shocked to see Corden in an entirely different form, as a grieving chef willing to throw hands and take a headbutt if the situation calls for it. Prime Video released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming series Monday, which doesn't give us a lot to work with other than some evocative imagery and Corden providing a laundry list of words to describe his current relationship. The therapist asked for three and he gave, well, a lot more than three.

Corden plays a man named Jamie, who after learning the secrets of his pregnant wife Amandine (Melia Kreiling), feels his world completely fall apart at the seams. Desperate for answers to explain his imploding marriage, Jamie looks for help from his brother-in-law Jeff (Colin Morgan), who begins to have questions about his own marriage to Jamie's sister Lue (Sally Hawkins), the deeper he gets into his examination of Jamie and Amandine's relationship. Prime Video describes the series as a look into the complexity of modern marriage and fidelity once revelations and secrets come to life, asking, "in a world of 8 billion, what happens after we've found 'the one?'"