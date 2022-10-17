What We Can Expect If The Midnight Club Gets A Season 2

Mike Flanagan is known for his heady, deeply emotional ventures into horror, with projects like "The Haunting of Hill House," "The Haunting of Bly Manor," "Midnight Mass," "Doctor Sleep," and "Gerald's Game" all generating massive fan bases and solidifying Flanagan as a modern horror master. His latest venture takes him out of his usual realm of adults dealing with the most and puts him into "The Midnight Club," inspired by the Christopher Pike novel of the same name. The series sees a group of terminally ill teenagers living at the Brightcliffe Hospice facility run by the mysterious Dr. Georgina Stanton, who meet at midnight to share ghost stories that become terrifyingly real.

Critics and audiences alike can't seem to agree on how to feel about "The Midnight Club," but with over 80 books to adapt from Christopher Pike's catalog, there's nothing that says "The Midnight Club" has to end after its debut season. In an interview with Collider, Flanagan talked about a potential second season, and how "The Midnight Club" differs from his usual Netflix output.

"This is the first time we've ever designed anything to be ongoing, and it's strange, it's a whole new vibe," he said, "because you want the season to wrap up and be satisfying, but you need to leave enough on the field that people might want to come back. Usually we're done with the show, we can talk about it, it's in the past, but with this one, we have no idea if it's going to come back or if we're going to be doing more." Flanagan described the waiting game as "suspenseful" but lauded it as a chance to "experience the tension for a change."