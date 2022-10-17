Halloween Ends Kicks Off Its Kills With An Homage To An Underseen Indie Horror Movie

This article contains minor spoilers for "Halloween Ends."

Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) is the name on every horror fan's lips right now. He's the surprise, breakout character of David Gordon Green's final chapter in his reboot trilogy, "Halloween Ends." Sure, Green's trilogy might be an uneven, thematically inconsistent set of films, but Green certainly deserves some brownie points for taking large risks in his attempts to innovate the "Halloween" franchise.

In "Ends," the huge risk is centering its story away from just Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney), and exploring Haddonfield's festering anger through a new conduit. Laurie sees something in Corey's eyes, something dark and distant, something evil — not unlike her boogeyman before him. Green makes a large effort to portray Corey's descent into evil through visual parallels with Michael Myers. He stands by the bush and stares at Laurie the way Myers did all those years ago, dons a similar jumpsuit, and possesses the same internal hatred for Haddonfield.

One of the bolder creative choices Green made to re-center Corey as the heart of the story was dedicating the intro to Corey's ultimate, formative trauma — the night he accidentally killed Jeremy (Jaxon Goldenberg), a young boy he was babysitting, by knocking him down a long flight of stairs. It's a memorable kill that immediately kicks off "Ends" and its nihilistic tone, but did you catch the scene's striking similarity to one in a lesser-known indie horror flick, "Z"?