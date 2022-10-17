I Attempted A Fight Scene From Bullet Train At David Leitch's 87North Stunt Facility

"Bullet Train," directed by David Leitch and starring Brad Pitt, is hitting home video this week. In honor of the event, I got a chance to visit Leitch's 87North, the stunt studio he and producer Kelly McCormick recently started in Hollywood. The last time I was there, for the opening event, I got to watch some amazing stunt people kick all sorts of ass. This time, I got to do it myself. Okay, it's possible that I wasn't kicking ass as much as the actual stunt people, but it was an amazing look at the incredible amount of work that goes into films like this.

"Bullet Train" is based on the 2010 novel of the same name (called "Maria Beetle" outside the U.S. and U.K.) by Kōtarō Isaka. The film features Pitt as Ladybug, an assassin who is faced with a ton of other killers and agents on a version of the Tokaido Shinkansen high-speed rail.

The film, which is non-stop action, also stars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Bad Bunny, and Sandra Bullock. I learned some of the choreography from the scene where Bad Bunny fights Pitt who is using the suitcase as a weapon. (FYI, I did the fight, but I also dropped the suitcase on my foot once. It is absolutely, painfully a real metal case.) I also chatted with Mike Chat, the original Blue Power Ranger, who has worked with Leith and "John Wick" director Chad Stahelski.