Warner Bros. Discovery Clarifies What's Going On With Their Writer And Director Workshops

Yesterday, we reported that the prestigious Warner Bros. TV Writers and Directors Workshops were shutting down in a company-wide cost-saving initiative. At the time, this meant that the programs, which ran for four decades and helped launch the careers of countless industry talent, would no longer be operating, meaning an essential stepping stone for creatives was gone for good.

However, that doesn't necessarily seem to be the case anymore. Warner Bros. Discovery announced today that both workshops will still be operating after the conclusion of the 2022-2023 writers' cohort. According to them, though, it will now be retooled under their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion division.

"By continuing this successful WBTV initiative through the DEI division, we ensure that Warner Bros. Discovery's continued commitment to training and development continues," said chief diversity, equity & inclusion officer Asif Sadiq in a new statement. "We are excited to be able to expand this important initiative alongside our other efforts providing opportunities for underrepresented creatives."

Senior vice president of equity and inclusion programs Karen Horne also released a statement regarding this new shift. With the workshops now being supervised by the DEI division, it "will allow for a broader and more intense DEI focus and yield an even larger pool of cohorts to benefit from the experience and exposure we provide."