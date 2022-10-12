Sinister's Creepy Pool Scene Was Quite The Ordeal For The Actor Playing Bughuul [Exclusive]

Director Scott Derrickson is known for jumping around different genre sandboxes. His work ranges from science fiction ("The Day the Earth Stood Still") to Marvel superheroes ("Doctor Strange"), but arguably his most effective films are those that exist within the horror sphere. After all, Derrickson's latest film, "The Black Phone," is one of 2022's biggest hits. Even though it's been well over a decade since I last saw "The Exorcism of Emily Rose," I find it difficult to shake Jennifer Carpenter's haunting performance.

If there's one film of Derrickson that gives me the creeps more than the others, it undoubtedly has to be "Sinister," which just celebrated its 10th anniversary. It's the kind of horror movie that you can't quite shake from your memory. Even a scientific test deemed "Sinister" the scariest movie ever made.

The menace of "Sinister" unveils itself when true crime writer Ellison Oswalt (Ethan Hawke) discovers a box of Super 8 reels in the attic of his new house, along with a projector. But instead of finding the happy memories of the folks who used to live there, Ellison discovers an unexplainable collection of snuff films, in which the families are brutally murdered by an offscreen force.

The group family hanging, in addition to the lawnmower massacre, are the two tapes that rattle my bones the most, but the swimming pool reel has an interesting story behind it.