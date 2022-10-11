Will We See The Man Who Fell To Earth Season 2?

As the spokesperson laid out in that statement, the show was originally designed as a limited series. When a show is successful, naturally, conversations are going to happen regarding a continuation. In this case, the brass ultimately decided to leave things be. That may be for the best so we don't run into a situation where it feels like they are stretching things out needlessly.

The series centers on an alien (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who crashes deep into the oil fields of New Mexico. His mission? Find the brilliant scientist Justin Falls (Naomie Harris), who is the one woman on Earth who can help save his species. He naturally struggles to adapt to our world, but the unlikely duo soon finds they must first save our world in order to save his.

The show had originally been set up at Paramount+ before it was determined that it suited Showtime better. Kurtzman and Lumet served as co-showrunners along with Hlavin, with the trio also serving as executive producers. While this show may be over with, Kurtzman and Lumet, who are behind much of the current "Star Trek" universe, still have an overall deal with CBS Studios and have other shows in the works.