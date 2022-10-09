Brendan Gleeson Reads Marilyn Monroe's Worrisome Fan Mail In Saturday Night Live's Blonde Parody

With the uber-controversial "Blonde" making waves on Netflix, it was only a matter of time before "Saturday Night Live" writers picked up the film for sketch comedy inspiration and ran with it. An adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates' novel of the same name, "Blonde" is a fictionalized take on Marilyn Monroe's life. While Oates took substantial liberties while writing the novel, director Andrew Dominik went even further. But there are layers of absurdity hidden within the more seriously dramatic "Blonde" scenes that "SNL" writers were keen to play with.

There is a scene in "Blonde" that features one of the more 'huh' blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments of what-the-heckery. While getting ready for a movie premiere, Marilyn Monroe's team is reading fan mail to her. Read by two mature older women, the fan mail starts off promising. Monroe is complimented, with words like "sweetheart" dropped in. But then the next letter is opened, and the contents are less savory. In fact, they are downright rude.

Barely holding it together, Monroe quips how the fans are much like film critics (ouch) before she is handed a letter deemed confidential by one of her handlers. In it, she discovers her father has reached out to her, and she loses all composure. A short scene, there's a subtle ridiculousness to it as it goes onward. Needless to say, the "SNL" crew put their own spin on it during their show on October 8, 2022.