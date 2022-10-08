SNL Had To Shelve A 'Hitler Through The Ages' Car Commercial Because Volkswagen Disapproved [Exclusive]

Across its 48-season runtime, "Saturday Night Live" has had at least as many bad sketches as it has great ones. For every "More Cowboy" or "Debbie Downer," there's something equally forgettable or mediocre. Sometimes, sketches that are done in bad taste reach their own level of infamy, like the pedophile joke-riddled "Canteen Boy" or the wildly racist one-off "The History of Vaudeville." Rarely, the worst sketches don't make it to air at all, nixed sometime during the week when it becomes clear that they just aren't going to land right with audiences.

According to former assistant costume designer Allison Pearce, at least one such "Saturday Night Live" sketch almost happened in the 2010s, and it's a concept that will probably stay locked in the vault forever. /Film writer Jack Giroux recently spoke with Pearce about her work as a costume designer on "Clerks III," and the conversation ended up steering in an unexpected direction: toward an abandoned "SNL" sketch that featured, of all things, Taran Killam playing Adolf Hitler.

"There was one [sketch] that we did that was shelved, that was a Hitler Volkswagen commercial," Pearce explained, adding, "I understand why it was shelved because it was so crazy." I'm inclined to take Pearce's word for it based on that one sentence alone, but she also explained the conceit of the sketch further, saying, "It was Hitler through the ages with different Volkswagen vehicles and the early inception one was him in the VW factory in Germany and that was in black and white."