Clerks III Costume Designer Allison Pearce Expands The View Askewniverse [Exclusive Interview]

How did the aesthetic choices, especially in the convenience store, influence your choices?

I think that the framing was important in the Quick Stop, and when I worked with [DP] Learan [Kahanov], everything in that location was very tight. All of the shots were basically mediums. We didn't really see full bodies often, especially when they're shooting "Inconvenience." So when I was looking at what Elias wears and all of his different costumes, I mean, we see 20 Elias costumes on camera. They had to be quick beats and they had to read. So that meant I would lean more into big shoulders, like the bonnet that I gave him for his goth baby doll look or really interesting sunglasses. Things that were very graphic and would read very quickly and also maybe don't need to see the full costume right away. You can see a medium and it still reads.

How much do you want to change up Dante and Randal's style? Of course they're older, but there's always that idea of being stuck in the past a bit.

Yes, I think that they have looks. When I came on board to do this project specifically for Dante and Randal, it was continuing their vibe that was already established. It's technically an ongoing story, it's a franchise, so I have to have it make sense. With Randal, he has a lot of graphic T-shirts that are new, things that are easter eggs from past Kevin Smith films. He wears a "Truth or Date" taping T-shirt — that's a "Mallrats" easter egg.

I think when I came on board, Kevin and some artists, collaborators, graphic designers, they had already made a lot of the graphics because everything that's in the Quick Stop, too, is Kevin Smith world. They're all things that have existed in other films that end up back in the Quick Stop. I think there's Mooby's cereal on every aisle and all things like that.

So you're designing not only for a movie, but a filmmaker's universe.

Yes, I think it made me ... I like to think that I'm pretty self-aware when it comes to what I'm doing and hopefully it makes sense to the audience. But I think for this, I was a little more tuned into knowing that people cosplay costumes and characters that are in his films and I need to do the characters justice with "Inconvenience" and even Elias. All those things need to make sense and I think it needs to be relatable for his fans, which are millions and millions of people. So I was definitely thinking about that when I was designing the film.

How about doing Jay and Silent Bob justice?

Well, I think Jay and Silent Bob have looks that are established. For Jay, it was really challenging to recreate his original "Clerks" look. None of those things existed anymore. Some of the actors we had on board kept random costume pieces for 30 years. But for Jay, that was a full recreation.

His hat is a San Jose Sharks hat, and we had to get approval from the team. I think Kevin ended up tweeting at them to get them to agree to use the hat in the movie. Originally, he wears these Asics, they're Gel Saga Asics. I had to figure out how to get those shoes, all these really specific things. When Jay does his dance, he's dancing in this dark peacoat with a hood. Those are all things that also needed to make sense for Jason, the actor. Does this feel right? Does this feel accurate? Does it feel good for your performance, too?

I imagine Silent Bob's coat remains the same?

That's the same. I don't know where they got the original, but there are many, many copies of it. There are a ton of them, and then "Clerks 1," he wears a drug rug underneath it. I think originally that was in the Secret Stash, Kevin's comic book shop in Red Bank, that was on display there. I had to crack it out of a display case for him to wear it, and he also wears a Felix the Cat backwards hat. That was a whole rigmarole to be allowed to do it, and in the end, we couldn't. I just made something for Kevin that said Felix on it. We couldn't even show the original graphic that was in the movie. We tried, but there are a lot of graphics in the original "Clerks" and brands and logos and it's different now. You can't really do that anymore.

Based on my understanding, the way they made "Clerks," he made it just with his friends and family and whatever they were wearing, they were wearing, and it was an indie. It did end up getting purchased, obviously, but I think that he wasn't thinking about it. I guess back then it wasn't such a big deal. It's such a thing now. Everything has to get cleared and everyone has to sign paperwork agreeing to put their brands on camera, and it's like, no one ever [notices the logo] anyway.