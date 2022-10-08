Smile Beats Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile While Amsterdam Faces Trials At The Weekend Box Office

Another weekend brings another serious dilemma for moviegoers: should Friday night be spent singing along with a talking crocodile or solving a mystery with three Hollywood superstars? Based on the box office numbers, the answer is ... neither! Why solve a crime or sing along when you can scream in terror thanks to Paramount's latest horror flick, "Smile."

In its second weekend at the box office, "Smile" is still going very strong. It's hard to believe that Parker Finn's directorial debut was once set to arrive exclusively to Paramount+, and execs have plenty to smile about after making the wise choice to premiere it in theaters instead. Per Variety, the film is now expected to beat out two other wide releases after earning $5.4 million on Friday from 3,659 theaters. This puts it ahead of both "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" and "Amsterdam," which earned $3.5 million and $2.6 million, respectively.

Based on the numbers, there's a good chance you've already encountered the smiling demon, but in case you've missed out on the hype, "Smile" is the perfect movie to kick off spooky season, The film stars Sosie Bacon as a therapist who witnesses a traumatic incident and ends up haunted by strange visions and creepy, smiling figures that only she can see. Another big win for the world of original horror, "Smile" is performing well beyond expectations, much like "Barbarian" and "The Black Phone" before it. Was it the terrifying marketing campaign or the killer premise? Or maybe it's because word-of-mouth has spread like wildfire when it comes to the film's nightmarish monster. Whatever the explanation, the results really speak for themselves.