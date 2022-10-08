Wolf Pack Teaser Trailer: Werewolves And Wildfires And Sarah Michelle Gellar, Oh My

Well, hot damn, y'all: Sarah Michelle Gellar is returning to the horror genre on TV, and now there's a trailer here to prove it. You may have heard about "Wolf Pack," the upcoming spin-off of "Teen Wolf" (not the 1985 Michael J. Fox film, but the 2011 MTV series based on it). However, with all the news coming out of San Diego Comic-Con this summer, it would be easy for a tidbit like Gellar's involvement in "Wolf Pack" to slip through the cracks. Fortunately, there's another convention happening this week, New York Comic Con, which has brought the first teaser trailer for "Wolf Pack."

"Wolf Pack" is based on the YA book series of the same name by Edo van Belkom, which began in 2004. Other books in the series include "Lone Wolf," "Cry Wolf," and "Wolf Man." The show, which is coming to Paramount+ in early 2023, stars Armani Jackson and Bella Shepard as Everett and Blake, two teens who witness the awakening of a werewolf during a wildfire and get bitten along with a couple of their friends, turning them all into young werewolves who are ready for primetime. They may also be swearwolves, since this is streaming, not network TV.

Gellar knows her way around lycanthropes, of course, since Scooby Gang member Oz (Seth Green) became one in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." In "Wolf Pack," Gellar's character is said to be an arson investigator out to catch the no-good punk who started the wildfire. The series also stars Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray, and Rodrigo Santoro, the latter of whom played Xerxes in "300," the ill-fated Paulo on "Lost," and the host Hector on "Westworld."

Check out the teaser for "Wolf Pack" below.