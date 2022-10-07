Let Us Hear All Of Poppy's Songs In The Rings Of Power

Throughout history, societies have told each other stories through song. Often, those ditties were the only way these stories could be passed down and remembered. There were drinking songs, sea shanties, songs to pass the time, songs to walk by, and songs to lift the heart. There is something about communal singing that lets us be a part of a group, sharing in something we know and love. Songs can keep the beat that soldiers march to or traveling groups walk to. They mourn those who have passed or brighten up a day with a funny twist.

J.R.R. Tolkien was a scholar of mythology and history and liberally seasoned his writings with songs. We've heard some of them in "The Hobbit" trilogy, and even a few in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy. Who could forget the song Aragorn sings at his coronation? Go watch it right now and try not to start crying before the line about the Hobbits bowing to no one. Tolkien's writings even inspired the legendary band Led Zeppelin to record songs based on his works, like "Misty Mountain Hop."

Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has given us songs right from some of the first video glimpses we got of the series. The big one, of course, is "Wandering Day," which /Film's own Rafael Motamayor recently wrote about.

It's sung by the harfoot's resident songstress, Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards), bestie of Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh), and it sets the tone for the entire series.