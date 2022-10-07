The Rings Of Power Cinematographer Reveals One Of His Most Difficult Scenes To Light [Exclusive]

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

The world of "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is getting darker and darker with each passing episode. Last week, an already-somber day in Middle-earth was blown apart by the sudden explosion of Mount Doom. This week, the trek away from the golden-lit, idyllic world of the series' opening episodes continues, as we see the formation of Mordor and a pretty bleak attack on the migrating harfoots' resources. /Film's Vanessa Armstrong interviewed the episode's director of photography, Alex Disenhof, in time for this week's episode, and asked him about the literal and metaphorical darkness that's been moving from the fringes of the show towards center stage.

In particular, Armstrong and Disenhof chatted about the lighting of a harrowing scene in "The Eye," when three hooded figures appear and burn the carts that held much of Nori (Markella Kavenagh) and her community's supplies. "That scene was one of the most challenging scenes," Disenhof shared. "As a cinematographer, it's always difficult to convey moonlit scenes when things are purely lit by the moon. You always ride this fine line of how dark can you make it to feel realistic and how light to go so people can see what they're watching."

This is certainly something fantasy fans have seen recently, with the most recent episode of HBO's "House of the Dragon" rekindling a conversation began by the final season of "Game of Thrones" about night-time scenes that are too dark for viewers to see. While the cart-burning scene doesn't quite necessitate the level of squinting that other dragon show did, Disenhof does say he intentionally made the scene less visible as a creative choice. "With this one, I did go particularly dark, because I felt like it was scarier to almost not be able to see them."