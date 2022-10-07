Will There Be A Solar Opposites Season 5? Here's What We Know

It's very exciting to know that Hulu is invested in continuing to tell the "Solar Opposites" stories for at least one more season. If you're a fan, you probably clocked that I made "story" plural there; The show now follows a whopping three linear stories, so there's a ton to unpack and even more to lose should the streamer have decided to pull the plug. However, I had little fear it would do such a thing. Following its first season's premiere, Hulu — which like other streamers does not release traditional viewership data — revealed that "Solar Opposites" was its most-watched original comedy premiere to date, so it's clear the audience is there, and continues to be there, for this series.

"Solar Opposites" centers on a "family" of aliens who have crash-landed on Earth after their home planet was destroyed. Half of the family — Korvo (Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) — think Earth is a less than admirable place to live out their lives, while the other half — Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) — are endeared by all the things humans tend to love, namely crap TV, junk food, and the complexities of human emotion. In the latest season, the group tried to improve their familial bond, to mixed results, of course.

The release date for season 5 of "Solar Opposites" has yet to be announced.