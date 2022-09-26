Solar Opposites Halloween Special Trailer: This Season Is Too Spooky!

I know a Treehouse of Horror reference might seem dated, but the trailer here really does call to mind the wacky, format-busting style of "The Simpsons" holiday specials mixed with the sweetly fun Halloween specials "Bob's Burgers" has cornered the market on in recent years. Of course, "sweet" isn't the first word most people think of when they talk about "Solar Opposites"; the show that ended one season with a cliffhanger in which the whole main cast tries to kill each other ahead of Earth's imminent destruction is, after all, a decidedly unorthodox sitcom.

But that offbeat humor makes the Solar Opposites' participation in something as silly and human as Halloween all the more fun. In the preview of the episode, we see the group getting into all kinds of holiday-appropriate situations, pushing buttons that say "double," "toil," and "trouble," facing off against a giant jack-o-lantern, and taking a trip to a grayscale version of hell complete with a gaggle of creatures that seems to include a goat-peacock hybrid. They also have to deal with the repercussions of dabbling in necromancy for funsies, which, who among us hasn't? Typical all-American problem!

The "Solar Opposites" special comes hot on the heels of the show's third season, and is a part of Hulu's larger October slate they're calling "Huluween." The Huluween lineup will also include, among other things, a series of 20 shorts called "Bite Size Halloween," a drag special hosted by Ginger Minj and Monét X Change called "Huluween Dragstravaganza," and the much-discussed reimagining of Clive Barker's "Hellraiser" led by "Sense8" star Jamie Clayton.

"A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special" will premiere on October 3, 2022, on Hulu.