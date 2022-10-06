Velma Trailer: Mindy Kaling Voices The Scooby-Doo Character In A New HBO Max Adult Animated Series

If this Mystery Machine's rocking, don't come a-knocking, especially not if you'd object to a cartoon character being retconned as non-white or queer. In recent days, the "Scooby-Doo" character Velma has made headlines for the creative decision to treat the new VOD film "Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo" as her coming-out party, giving her a gay crush and ending decades of speculation on the part of fans over the character's sexuality. Personally, I don't have a dog in this fight, Doo or otherwise — and neither does the new HBO Max adult animated series, "Velma," which presents a different version of the character, voiced by Mindy Kaling.

This is not that Velma that you've heard about from "Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo," but rather a Velma who is ready to engage with a Ghostface-like serial killer over the phone, not to mention online complaints about long-running franchises having the temerity to change things. Scooby-Doo himself does not feature in "Velma," but you will hear Sam Richardson as Shaggy, Constance Wu as Daphne, and Glenn Howerton as Fred, according to Variety.

If that sounds kosher, hop in the Mystery Machine, you meddling brats, and let's solve the mystery ahead of the trailer for HBO Max's "Velma."