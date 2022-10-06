Stranger Things Season 2 Nearly Had A Very Different Fate For Bob And Will

When it comes to romance, Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) has lousy luck: her ex-husband only showed up to their son's funeral to collect financial compensation and she had to fight tooth-and-nail to break her not-boyfriend out of a Soviet prison. But it all pales in comparison to what writers originally planned for her in season 2, when her relationship with the ever-wholesome Bob Newby (Sean Astin) was tragically cut short.

It's been a while since season 2 came out, so if your memory is anything like mine, chances are that a few of the finer details are a little fuzzy. But there's one image that's permanently burned into my mind: Bob sacrificing himself to keep Joyce, Jim Hopper (David Harbour), Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) safe from an onslaught of demodogs. Little did we know that he would be part of a bigger trend of wholesome fan-favorite characters introduced and killed within the same season. Good people don't seem to stay alive in Hawkins.

Bob's death would have been devastating enough on its own, but it was made worse by the fact that the gang was already trapped in a high-stakes situation, running for their lives while trying to save Will from the Mind Flayer's control. Emotions understandably ran high, especially for Joyce. Nevertheless, Bob's gruesome death contained a small mercy: He was killed by supernatural monsters, rather than the possessed boy who would've become his step-son. The "Stranger Things" writers' room Twitter account recently revealed that the latter idea had been planned but scrapped. While the tweet didn't elaborate on why the idea was dropped (kindness? Practicality?), it likely would've been too dark for Will to come back from.