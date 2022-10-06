The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer: Prepare For Another Deadly Stay At Your Favorite Resort

Big news for fans of Jennifer Coolidge — not only is messy entrepreneur Tanya McQuoid back for another vacation, this time she has a ring on her finger! In between seasons, Tanya got hitched to her vacation beau Greg (Jon Gries) and things are going ... about as well as expected, to be honest. Tension is already brewing between this couple, in part thanks to the presence of Hayley Lu Richardson as Portia, Tanya's personal assistant who is joining them on their romantic getaway. Unsurprisingly, marriage problems look to be a theme of the season, based on the introduction of Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan (Will Sharpe).

Plaza and Sharpe are playing a couple that has only recently moved up in the world, thanks to Ethan selling his company and joining the world of the 1%. While he basks in the glow of his new social status, Harper will spend the season worried about how money has changed him. And it certainly won't help that they're joined by another troublesome rich couple, Cameron (The James) and Daphne (Meghann Fahy). Beyond the budding martial disputes, the trailer also shows off lots of recreational drug use, sleazy men, hints of infidelity, a gun and yes, a body bag. The more things change, the more they stay the same; or, as Tanya says, a stay at a White Lotus resort is nothing if not memorable.

The whole season will take place over the course of just one week at the resort, but clearly its impact will have some life-altering implications. The only thing we're missing is two terrifying teenagers to keep everyone in check, though I'm sure there will be plenty of other unsettling interactions showcased in season 2.

Prepare to experience all that "The White Lotus" in Sicily has to offer, starting October 30, 2022.