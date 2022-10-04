Shotgun Wedding Trailer: Well, That Took An Unexpected Turn

Today Prime Video has released a new trailer for the upcoming Jennifer Lopez film "Shotgun Wedding." Yes, JLo is in a wedding dress yet again, as she was in the recent movie "Marry Me," as well as her real-life wedding to Ben Affleck. Lopez plays a woman named Darcy engaged to Josh Duhamel's Tom, dealing with his mother, played by Jennifer Coolidge. You can practically hear the jokes in your head, can't you? A woman dealing with a nosy and bossy future mother-in-law, having wedding jitters, and from the title, maybe pregnant? (Wow, the term "shotgun wedding" is really awful.) It all sounds like the usual fare for a film about impending nuptials, right?

It is not, as you may have guessed from the title of this article. I don't want to spoil anything for you, but this trailer takes an unexpected turn a little under a minute in. Things are not as they seem. You think you've seen some crazy wedding video disasters on YouTube? You ain't seen nothing yet!